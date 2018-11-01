

CTV Atlantic





Cecil Clarke is having second thoughts about his political future.

He's said in the past that this would be his last term as mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

But less than a week after failing to win the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leadership last weekend, he now says he may re-offer.

For Clarke, it would be an unexpected run for a third term as mayor of CBRM.

“I’m not a political pollster and I'm not an analyst,” said CBRM Coun. Ray Paruch. “But I'm here to tell you -- from my vantage point -- I think that would be the worst political move that Cecil Clarke ever made, because I believe the taxpayers would say ‘enough is enough.’”

Clarke was out of town today, but confirmed via text message he is thinking about re-offering.

“I have more confidence now than ever in CBRM's growth potential and contribution to Nova Scotia's future as Atlantic Canada's economic leader,” Clarke wrote.

Cape Breton University politicial scientist Tom Urbaniak says whatever Clarke decides, CBRM is a municipality that is struggling and needs strong leadership.

“Whether Cecil Clarke reoffers or not, in the next election, he's going to have to be all-in, 24/7,” Urbaniak said.

Two years ago, when Clarke was re-elected to a second term as mayor, he declared publicly - and adamantly - that it would be his last.

“There's a pattern developing here,” Paruch said. “I vividly recall several years ago, where he put his job on the line, saying that he wouldn't reoffer unless he had a major announcement to make concerning the Port and Sydney Harbour within one year.”

As for whether Clarke would win if he runs for mayor in 2020?

“Absolutely not,” Paruch said. “I would bet my house that he wouldn't get in.”

Urbaniak was less certain.

“You can't predict an election two years out,” he said.

A big decision lies ahead for the veteran politician and for the city he is currently running.

When Clarke was re-elected two years ago, it was by the slimmest of margins. Despite that, no one else has declared their intent to run.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.