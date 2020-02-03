SACKVILLE, N.B. -- Faculty and librarians at Mount Allison University are on strike.

About 150 full-time and 60 part-time members of the Mount Allison Faculty Association took to the picket line at 8:30 a.m. today at the school in Sackville, N.B.

The university's administration says all classes have been suspended until further notice.

The faculty association says the job action follows "seven frustrating months" of trying to negotiate new collective agreements.

On Saturday, the university tabled its latest contract offer with the help of a provincially appointed mediator, but it was rejected by the faculty association's negotiating team and its executive.

Faculty association president Matthew Litvak issued a statement saying no new talks are scheduled, but he expects the sides will meet soon with the help of the mediator.

The faculty association says the main issues in the dispute are workload, part-time job security and part-time compensation.

The university has 2,100 students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.