Clean slate: New Brunswick TikTok cleaning mom uses her platform to inspire others

FREDERICTON -

After Danielle Tays lost her job, she found her calling -- sharing cleaning tips with her 1.1 million TikTok followers.

The New Brunswicker is known as the mom who loves to clean.

Her account and passion for cleaning give her peace.

"I had struggled in the past with my mental health and overcame it, and really just having a kind of zen calm space helps me mentally. When I shared that part of it there was just so many people who reached out," Tays said.

Now this Maritime mom is her own boss. She has paid partnerships with cleaning products and more.

"It's a dream, it's a lot of work when it's your baby and it's your passion. I sleep about four hours a night and I'm literally working all day long but I don't mind it because it's mine," she said.

Tays has even written an e-book of cleaning tips and hacks called The Mop Squad.

"It took about two weeks of 20 hours a day just writing it and getting it edited and figuring it all out," said Tays.

"That's where it came from. It's been really, really successful. It's blown my mind how successful it's been," Tays said.

Tays' family is proud of her success.

"They just think it's the coolest. It's surreal because they all thought I was completely nuts at first for eight months probably because that's how long I've been doing it. For seven months my family members didn't even want to hear about it, they just thought 'Oh, she's off on another Danielle thing because I'm a dreamer'," she said.

She's grateful that her clean slate has inspired others.

"People are still reaching out saying that I'm helping them get out of bed and fight their depression, or are excited about cleaning and I had that happen for me," she said.