

CTV Atlantic





Receding floodwaters are leaving behind a terrible mess in New Brunswick.

While it's too early to estimate the cost of the damage and losses -- a lot of time and money are being spent on tearing-out, and trucking-away the trash the flood has produced.

“It's a lot. It's nasty,” Autumn Whitaker of Grand Bay-Westfield said of all the garbage that has to be thrown out. “When the water goes out, it's smelly, it's wet. It's damp. It's not pretty.”

All that wet stuff, and a lot more, is headed to the landfill. Municipalities like Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield are conducting special curbside pick-ups this week to get rid of the waste.

The manpower and the trucking are among the additional costs linked to the flood, but communities say, they are tracking all expenses, in the hope of future reimbursement.

“All the listings from each storm that we may have, any event, and compiles all of those accounts payable, so they're all in place so we can submit them to the province and then they in turn, refund,” said Grand Bay-Westield Mayor Grace Losier.

Tuesday, some key roads remain closed because of high water damage, but more residents were able to return to their homes. The Red Cross says the number of people in emergency accommodations continues to decline.

The Whitakers have been in this neighbourhood for more than three decades and never experienced anything like the floods of 2018 and 2019.

“I’m hoping that there is going to be some kind of compensation for people who live on the river that is being flooded,” Whitaker said. “That can help us and either lift the home, or buy out and move on.”

After last year's flood, the province bought out 71 flood-prone properties. A similar program has been unveiled for this year's flood.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.