Clean-up underway after snow and freezing rain in the Maritimes

It’s the middle of January but Nova Scotia has seen very little snow to this point but thanks to an overnight buildup of freezing rain and drizzle, some people were in clean-up mode.

Stephanie Adams-Kennedy was cleaning the front steps of an Anglican Parish church in Halifax on Sunday morning. It was the first time this year that she used a shovel to clear away the slush and ice.

“I came home from work last night and it was just like regular rain and then this,” said Adams-Kennedy.

With freezing rain warnings in place across most of the Maritimes, municipal and provincial road maintenance crews have been busy clearing and salting the streets.

“As with any storm, we monitor it in the days leading up to get a sense of what type of accumulation we might expect, where the temperatures might be and whether they will rise or fall,” said Maggie-Jane Spray, a spokesperson with =the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Depending on where you were in the Maritimes, you could see a mixture of snow, rain or freezing rain and freezing drizzle.

“Weather events coming in with some big fluctuations in temperatures which is why we’re seeing such a mix of precipitation and multiple turns when it comes to that precipitation,” said Kalin Mitchell, CTV News Atlantic Meteorologist.

According to Mitchell, the messy mix of rain, snow and ice will continue into Monday.

“There are rainfall warnings in effect because we’ve had a lot of precipitation the last couple of days. With grounds frozen or saturated you’re getting a lot of run off and you’re getting some instances of localized flooding,” said Mitchell.

All of New Brunswick is now under a freezing rain warning.

“They are expecting to into the iciest of the conditions as this weather pattern persists,” said Mitchell.

There is more freezing rain in the forecast for most of the Maritimes. There is a chance that the weather will impact some Maritime schools on Monday.