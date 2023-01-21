Clean up underway in the Maritimes following Friday storm

For newcomer, Ranjit Singh, it’s also the first time he and his family have seen snow. “[Seeing] the slush, little flurries, and combinations of snow on the streets and driveway. It’s a little bit of a headache but it’s a lovely experience for us,” said Singh.

Singh along with others in the Halifax-area spent their mornings clearing their cars and shoveling snow.

According to CTV Atlantic’s Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell, Nova Scotia is seeing a total of 10 to 25 centimeters of snow.

Prior to this storm, New Brunswick has seen a lot of snow on the ground but yesterday’s snow storm added an additional five to 10 centimeters of snow.

“It was mostly a snow event for the Maritimes because the track of the low held south and east of Nova Scotia” adding “It allows for that colder air to remain in place so they don’t get that push of milder air up the eastern seaboard of the U.S.”

Normally the Maritime sees snow storms earlier in the seasons.

Long-time resident, Wendell Crowell recalls snowfalls as early as November.

“We used to have our first snow storm in November – on and off, and normally have snow for Christmas, but lately it hasn’t been that way,” said Crowell.

The Halifax Regional Municipality have been clearing snow and continue to work throughout the day.

The city also issued an overnight parking ban until March 31.

Vehicles can be towed at any time if they are interfering with snow-clearing operations.

While it is a winter wonderland in the Maritimes, it will not last long.

According to Mitchell, snow will turn over to heavy rain and strong winds on Monday for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., while New Brunswick will see snow.