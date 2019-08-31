

The Canadian Press





Cleanup efforts continue after Thursday night's heavy rain flooded areas of a Halifax hospital.

Officials say water came through the roof of the Dickson Building of the Victoria General site of the QE-II Health Sciences Centre.

The most significantly affected areas include dermatology, internal medicine, surgery and medical physics research on the fourth floor, as well as the E-N-T area and diagnostic imaging on the third floor.

In total, 47 dermatology treatment appointments were cancelled yesterday and about 50 more that were scheduled for Tuesday have also been cancelled.