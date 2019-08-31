Featured
Cleanup continues at Halifax hospital after heavy rainfall causes floods
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 10:36AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:48PM ADT
Cleanup efforts continue after Thursday night's heavy rain flooded areas of a Halifax hospital.
Officials say water came through the roof of the Dickson Building of the Victoria General site of the QE-II Health Sciences Centre.
The most significantly affected areas include dermatology, internal medicine, surgery and medical physics research on the fourth floor, as well as the E-N-T area and diagnostic imaging on the third floor.
In total, 47 dermatology treatment appointments were cancelled yesterday and about 50 more that were scheduled for Tuesday have also been cancelled.