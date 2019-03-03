

CTV Atlantic





Snowplows and snowblowers were easy to spot Sunday morning in Nova Scotia after a low pressure system dropped significant amounts of snow in the region.

More than 200 trucks, sanders and plows were out on the streets cleaning up the mess the storm left behind.

In Halifax, the snow started around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, and didn’t let up until early Sunday morning. Winds were recorded gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour in parts of the province, making for blowing snow and poor visibility.

Crew Chief and snowplow driver, Adrian David, said he had a full day of work ahead of him.

“Helping them get to work, to the hospital, for emergency people to get there,” said David. “Just helping everybody, it’s a great feeling.”

Some Nova Scotians decided to wait it out, while others are taking advantage of the winter wonderland.

“I was very excited this morning when I woke up and found all this snow, I love it!” said Halifax resident.

Another low pressure system is expected to hit the Maritimes overnight on Sunday bringing with it snow, rain, ice pellets, and freezing rain.

“It’s the perfect type of snow track for the province,” said CTV Atlantic’s Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell. “Because it’s close enough to bring in the moisture off of the Atlantic, but not close enough to turn it over to ice pellets, freezing rain, or rain, and that’s why you get the more significant snowfall amounts.”

HRM superintended, Trevor Harvy, says the city is tracking the storms and making sure they are fully prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings.

“We’re actually tracking things about five days prior to, and watching them come up the coast or across the Midwest,” said Harvy. “We’re making preparations, honestly before many of the residents know a storm is coming.”

The next low pressure system is expected to hit the Southwest corner of Nova Scotia early Monday morning.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron-Cadloff