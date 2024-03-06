Cleanup efforts continue in Sussex a week after major flood
It has been a week since Sussex, N.B., residents woke up to the majority of their town flooded.
Howard MacMillian and Corylee Rutherford are still cleaning up their basement, which filled with four feet of water, discovering ruined items in the process.
“It’s been a really hard week. It’s been an emotional roller coaster week,” admits MacMillian. “We’ve shed a lot of tears. We love our home and bought it in 2021 to renovate and never would we have thought it would fill with four feet of water.”
“Being disabled seniors, it is stressful,” says Rutherford. “Extremely stressful.”
The evidence of the flood is still easily seen around Sussex. Water levels in the rivers and creeks remain high, even eating away at some people’s backyards. Town staff have continued to leave giant garbage cans on streets for residents to toss their ruined items.
Ron Baird owns Pizza Delight and, next door, the Golden Arrows Sports Bar in Sussex. He has put a new sign on his sports bar, which reads: “To our MLA and Mayor, when is the water problem getting fixed?”
It calls on all levels of government to find a solution to the towns flooding issues. It’s something he says should have been done back in 2014 following the first major flood in town this century.
“About ten years ago we had a major flood when I was closed for 39 days,” Baird says. “And I am a little bit worried we are going to get a great big flood that closes all of Sussex.”
Sussex is back under a rainfall warning Wednesday night with the potential for nearly 50 millimetres to fall before turning to ice and snow in the morning. For many residents, sleeping Wednesday night won’t be easy.
“Whenever there is any chance of rain, I think everyone’s nerves are triggered and the hoses start getting rolled out,” says Alex Boikovitis, co-owner of The Falafel Spot on the town’s main street.
“You just don’t go to sleep,” says Baird. “You are pretty much awake all night.”
MacMillian and Rutherford pray that this latest flood will see the government step up and make change to prevent future problems.
“Give us a program on loss but also a program on remediating the creek,” says MacMillian. “This can’t continue on to happen two or three times a year every year.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
