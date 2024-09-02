Clinical psychologist gives tips on dealing with the stresses of moving out for school

With back-to-school season right around the corner, students have packed up for university or college, many of which will be living alone for the first time.

While many students are excited to move out, there also comes the stress of learning to balance their lives on their own.

“It can be a big transition, especially if you’re going to university for the first time, I think a really helpful thing to think about is to ask for and accept help,” said clinical psychologist Dayna Lee-Bagley.

Lee-Bagley said it’s important not to get discouraged when moving out as it’s a large learning curve.

“You’ll hit some of these things that you’ve not done before and not to see that as some sign that you’re not ready or failing in some sort of way, but just new opportunities to learn new things,” she said.

Lee-Bagley added that in order to maintain a healthy balance, it’s important to also “recharge your batteries.”

“Pushing through sometimes isn’t the best way to be productive, universities have lots of ways for students to get involved, socializing is a great way to recharge your battery, so involving yourself in clubs and different activities can really help out [with] feeling isolated or lonely in university,” she said.

“There’s lots of other people going through the same things you are.”

With the worries of school and living alone on top of many students’ minds, Lee-Bagley said it’s important to know your limits of stress.

“Learning those early warning signs, what your body does, what your mind is feeling, what thoughts and feelings you’re having, your behavior, so that we don’t have to wait until we’re in crisis to do something,” she said.

“Often we wait too late, and so learning what those early warning signs are for you can really help us avoid the crisis.”

With files from CTV's Suzette Belliveau.