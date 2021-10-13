Clock ticking on mandatory vaccines for public servants

HALIFAX -

Public servants and other government workers around here are running out of time to get fully vaccinated.

Federal, provincial and municipal governments have all taken steps to make the shots mandatory, and insist there won't be many exemptions.

In fact, another municipality in Nova Scotia followed suit Tuesday night, with CBRM bowing to public pressure after scores of complaints.

"Oh, absolutely, myself included, mayor Amanda McDougall told CTV News.

"I mean, my phone and my emails were definitely frequent and rightfully so."

Officials had previously said they wouldn't force CBRM staff to get vaccinated, but those who didn't would be required to undergo regular testing and continue to wear masks, even after health restrictions had been lifted.

McDougall says that decision was based on outdated information, so the CAO has been directed to come up with a mandatory policy.

A similar policy was announced earlier this month in Halifax, and the province of Nova Scotia also ordered its 11,000 workers to get the shots on Oct. 6.

Premier Tim Houston told CTV News there wouldn't be a lot of acceptable excuses not to get the shots.

"In terms of exemptions across broads groups of people, that's not something Dr. Strang has recommended to me, so, we'll continue those discussions with him, but my push is more vaccinations, not less," said Houston. "We gave appropriate notice. There was no reason for anyone to believe we were flexible on that. We gave the date."

Other party leaders seem to agree.

"Generally, everyone should be vaccinated," said Liberal leader Iain Rankin.

"I think my position's been pretty clear: we need to get everyone vaccinated that's able to do so."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said he would defer to professional advice.

"This is a question, where we need to follow the advice of professional immunologists and vaccinologists at public health," he said.

In a notice to members less than a week ago, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it had sought legal advice about federal orders to provide proof of vaccine by the end of the month -- or be prepared to take bi-weekly rapid-tests and submit the results to a 1-800 number.

In a late afternoon email to CTV News, CUPW declined to comment to CTV News, saying the policy is being reviewed an updated.

Still, some customers wonder why testing is even an option.

"I think once you're around people, you're in a public facility and stuff, you should get the vaccine," customer Floyd Brebner told CTV News. "You should get that shot, and you should get it to protect the people of Canada and protect the people of the world."