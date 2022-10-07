Close to 12,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona

Close to 12,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 819 active outages affecting 2,414 customers, with most outages in Pictou County and Colchester County.

It is estimated power will be restored to all Nova Scotians by Sunday, though Nova Scotia Power said in a Thursday afternoon press release it is possible some individual customers could be without power beyond the weekend given the extensive damage.

In a Twitter update Friday morning, the utility said there were more than 1,400 crew members working in the field.

Good morning from our crews! Over 1,400 people are in the field again today working to restore the remaining customers without power.



We're continuing to work through the final stages of restoration, getting the power back for individual streets and individual customer homes.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Nova Scotia Power said progress is being made on single customer outages.

“We continue to move more crews around the northeast as they complete work in other areas,” said Lia MacDonald, the utility's northeast emergency operations centre lead, in the release. “There are now almost 1,000 people on the ground in the northeast part of the province working to safely get the lights back on for those remaining customers.”

The ongoing outages and restoration efforts prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in nine counties in the northern area of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

The province says the state of emergency will allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage. It will remain in effect for 14 days, unless the government terminates or extends it.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, 9,521 Maritime Electric customers were still without power as of Friday afternoon. The largest concentration of customers remains in the Charlottetown area.

A news release from the province late Thursday afternoon said all Charlottetown schools will reopen Friday.

In a tweet Friday, the city of Charlottetown said Fire Station #1 on Kent Street is open again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need of Wi-Fi, water, snacks or electricity.

Reception Centre Update:



For Friday, October 7, the following Reception Centre is open from 10am to 2pm:



Fire Station #1, 89 Kent Street

The provincial government has also compiled a list of reception centres open across the island. Community supports, including food banks, are also still available to all residents.

P.E.I. residents can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or through their website, if they have any immediate needs.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the province said more branches and trees may fall and curbside debris may move onto roads due wind and rain in the weekend forecast.

As of Friday, more than 4,000 trees have been cut and 137 roadways opened by the Canadian Armed Forces.

More than 20,000 Island households have applied to the Canadian Red Cross for $250 in financial support, according to the province.

The province says an estimated $60 million dollars has been allocated for programs and services for residents, community organizations, small businesses, and municipalities, as well as anticipated clean-up and repair costs.

Further financial supports for primary industries is expected in the coming weeks.