BERWICK, N.S. -- The Eden Valley poultry plant in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley was quiet on Monday and it will stay that way until after Christmas.

"We are expecting farmers to be affected by these measures for sure," said Dalhousie agri-food analytics lab director Sylvain Charlebois. "As for consumers, we are also expecting shortages here and there."

About 360,000 birds come through the facility every week, which means more than 700,000 chickens and turkeys have to be rerouted before the plant is scheduled to reopen. Some could go to plants outside the province while others may be euthanized.

"The two-week period would probably be the longest we’ve seen in the country," Charlebois said. "Typically when a poultry plant is affected by a COVID outbreak, often the approach by public health is to go on a day-to-day basis."

Even though there is an anticipated shortage of poultry, Charlebois doesn’t expect there to be a huge increase in prices. He says if the cost of chicken goes up too much, consumers will just simply buy a different kind of meat.

The province directed Eden Valley to close for two weeks after COVID-19 showed up in the workforce.

The message on the plant’s voicemail says it will reopen on Dec. 28.

"The two-week period is, as I understand it, is to break the chain. Everything is related to that," said Berwick Mayor Don Clarke.

More than 400 people work at Eden Valley and as difficult as this is on the community, Clarke believes health officials are doing what’s right to keep the public safe.

"We have a lot of faith in Dr. Strang and public health. They’ve done a good job for Nova Scotia," Clarke said.

Part of keeping people safe is to test as many for COVID as possible, so mass testing sites have been busy.

"I live in town and I figured the more people that get tested, the better," said resident Cheryl Brannon.

Asymptomatic testing will continue on Tuesday in Berwick, Middleton and at Acadia University.