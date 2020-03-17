HALIFAX -- Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have led to many closures and cancellations across Canada. Currently, all Maritime provinces have reported confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19. Many Maritime institutions are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus. CTV Atlantic has compiled a list of local cancellations and closures and will update the information as it becomes available.

N.B. Education:

• All in-person classes at UNB will be suspended for the remainder of the academic year effective as of, March 14, at 8 a.m. Classes will resume using alternate methods Monday, March 23. Campus and residences remain open.

• UNB is restricting travel for UNB undergraduate and graduate students travelling under UNB supported programs to China, Europe, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and the Middle East.

• All in person classes at St. Thomas University in Fredericton are suspended for the rest of the teaching year. Classes are cancelled from March 16-18, and will resume remotely March 19. All campus events scheduled up to April 9 are cancelled.

• The province of New Brunswick is cancelling public schools for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16

• Mount Allison University will suspend all classes beginning Monday, March 16. All student services will continue to operate. Campus buildings will remain open to students, faculty, and staff only.

• The New Brunswick Community College has suspended in-person classes for the week of March 16-20. Access to NBCC facilities and services may be limited.

• The New Brunswick College of Craft and Design has suspended all in-person classes for the week of March 16-20.

Sports:

• All Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including national championships, have been cancelled until further notice. This includes all Hockey Nova Scotia events including minor hockey games and practices, and provincial tournaments. New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association hockey has also been cancelled for the remainder of the season

• The 2019-20 Canadian Tire Cup Playoffs have been cancelled.

• The National Basketball League of Canada is suspending basketball operations until further notice as a result of concerns regarding COVID-19. This includes all games for the Halifax Hurricanes, Moncton Magic and Island Storm.

• The QMJHL has suspended its season until further notice.

• All New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI ringette programming is suspended until further notice.

• All GoodLife Fitness and Fit4Less Clubs are closed.

N.B. Sports:

• The 2020 Canadian Masters Curling Championship in Rothesay has been cancelled.

• Cheer New Brunswick 2020 provincials, scheduled for March 21 and 22 in St. Stephen, have been postponed.

• Football NB has suspended all activities until further notice.

• Soccer NB has suspended all activities until further notice.

• All Basketball NB events and programs are suspended indefinitely.

• Special Olympics NB has suspended all community weekly training and competitions, as well as fundraising events through March 31.

N.B. events:

• All Scouts Canada activities have been cancelled. That includes all regular meetings, outdoor adventures, tours, visits, camps and non-essential travel. Scouts Canada will also close all shops and offices.

• Girl Guides of Canada has cancelled all in-person Girl Guide activities until April 14.

• The Saint John Home Show has been postponed until further notice.

• The New Brunswick Sportsmen and Fly Fishing Show, scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed.

• The Moncton RV Show & Sale has been postponed until further notice.

• The Saint John Wine Fair, scheduled for March 28, has been cancelled.

• The Greater Moncton Home Show, scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, has been cancelled.

• No performance will take place at the Capitol Theatre in Moncton until further notice.

• Fredericton Playhouse has cancelled all public events up to, and including, April 2.

• James Taylor has cancelled his upcoming Canadian tour.

• Saint John's Imperial Theatre has postponed all events for two weeks

• The performance by the Scottish Fiddle Orcestra on April 4 at The Riverview Arts Centre has been postponed.

• The James Mullinger comedy show at the Imperial Theatre in Saint John, scheduled for March 14, has been moved to June 12.

• Theatre New Brunswick has postponed their production of Heroine (March 18-29), their TNB Young Company Tour, and all clasess and rehearsals at the TNB Theatre School. Activities at the TNB Theatre School are, at this time, expected to resume when students return to public schools.

N.B. businesses:

• The New Brunswick government has announced that all non-essential government services will be shut down until further notice

• New Brunswick Public Libraries are closed

• YMCA of Greater Moncton will close its Health, Fitness and Aquatics Centre and suspend membership-based programs until March 30

• YMCA of Greater Saint John has temporarily closed all facilities.

• YMCA of Fredericton has closed temorarily cloased all facilities.

• Chapters/Indigo is cancelling its Kids’ Break events. Visit indigo.ca for up-to-date information.

•Starbucks is temporarily closing company-operated stores in high-social gathering locations like stores that are located inside malls or on university campuses.

• New Brunswick has suspended jury trials until May 12.

• Cineplex has closed its theatres until at least April 2

• The Aberdeen Cultural Centre will remain closed to the public until Friday, March 27.

• The New Brunswick Museum is closed to the public until at least March 30. This closure will be reassessed on an ongoing basis.