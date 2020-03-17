HALIFAX -- Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have led to many closures and cancellations across Canada. Currently, all Maritime provinces have reported confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19. Many Maritime institutions are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus. CTV Atlantic has compiled a list of local cancellations and closures and will update the information as it becomes available.

N.S. Education:

• All public schools in Nova Scotia will be closed for two weeks after March Break. Officials will reasses the closures on an ongoing basis.

• All Halifax Regional Centre for Education school-organized student trips to international destinations have been cancelled until the end of April.

• In-person classes and labs for Dalhousie and King’s University students are suspended (from March 16-20) as a preventative measure to increase social distancing and allow instructors time to shift to alternative means of teaching.

• High schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education have cancelled exam exemptions for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The decision was made after concerns that continuing to offer exemptions during the COVID-19 pandemic could encourage students to attend school when they are sick.

• King’s-Edgehill School in Windsor, N.S. will remain closed for two weeks after the end of its March Break, with students expected to return to campus on April 13. They will have a distance education plan between March 29-April 13.

• We'koqma'q Mi'kmaw School in Cape Breton will remain closed for a full week after March Break with classes resuming on March 30.

• Dalhousie University and the University of King's College in Halifax have cancelled all international field courses until September 2020.

• Saint Mary's University in Halifax has cancelled all university-related travel to China, Iran, Italy and parts of South Korea.

• Saint Mary’s University has decided to suspend all face-to-face classes until the end of the term.

• Mount St, Vincent University in Halifax is asking faculty and staff to consider cancelling any non-essential university-related travel to all countries affected by COVID-19.

• NSCAD University will suspend all in-person classes on March 16-18 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) to allow the university to prepare to transition to remote and alternative forms of learning.

• NSCC is suspending classes from March 23–April 3 to prepare for alternative forms of learning, such as online.

• Effective Monday, March 16 Mount St. Vincent University will suspend in-person classes and labs until the end of term.

• Sacred Heart School in Halifax is suspending on-campus classes until April 3.

Sports:

• All Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including national championships, have been cancelled until further notice. This includes all Hockey Nova Scotia events including minor hockey games and practices, and provincial tournaments. New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association hockey has also been cancelled for the remainder of the season

• The 2019-20 Canadian Tire Cup Playoffs have been cancelled.

• The National Basketball League of Canada is suspending basketball operations until further notice as a result of concerns regarding COVID-19. This includes all games for the Halifax Hurricanes, Moncton Magic and Island Storm.

• The QMJHL has suspended its season until further notice.

• All New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI ringette programming is suspended until further notice.

• All GoodLife Fitness and Fit4Less Clubs are closed.

N.S. Sports:

• The 2020 Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, scheduled for March 31 to April 10, in Halifax and Truro has been cancelled.

• The National Lacrosse League has temporarily suspended play until further notice, including all Halifax Thunderbirds games.

• The U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championships, being held at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre.

• Centre 200, and other large scale municipal facilities, in Sydney are closed until further notice. This has also cancelled the Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament.

• Cheer Nova Scotia has suspended events until April 3.

• Football Nova Scotia will pause all scheduled programming for three weeks.

• Soccer Nova Scotia has suspended all activities until further notice.

• Basketball Nova Scotia has suspended all activities until further notice.

• Volleyball Nova Scotia has suspended all activities until further notice.

• Gymnastics Nova Scotia has suspended all activities until further notice and is postponing the GNS Provincial Championships.

N.S. events:

• All March Break camps in Nova Scotia have been cancelled

• All Scouts Canada activities have been cancelled. That includes all regular meetings, outdoor adventures, tours, visits, camps and non-essential travel. Scouts Canada will also close all shops and offices.

• Girl Guides of Canada has cancelled all in-person Girl Guide activities until April 14.

• The Atlantic Outdoor Sports & RV Show at the Halifax Exhibition Centre has been postponed.

• Dalhousie University has cancelled its March Break camps and are offering full refunds to those who had registered.

• Club Inclusion programming in Halifax and Dartmouth is closed until April 3.

• James Taylor has cancelled his upcoming Canadian tour.

• CFB Shearwater Arena is closed for the next three weeks, until at least April 3.

• The 2020 Craft Beer Festival scheduled for March 21 in Halifax has been cancelled.

• The Truro Home and Outdoor show, scheduled for April 17-19, has been postponed.

• The 2020 Nova Scotia Skills Competition has been cancelled.

• The Halifax Comedy Fest, scheduled for April 22-25, has been rescheduled for Oct. 28-31, 2020.

• Family SOS Halifax has cancelled their March Break Camp.

• The Emera Oval in Halifax is closed for the remainder of the season.

• Beginning March 16, all Halifax Public Libraries events (with the exception of tax clinics) are cancelled.

• Neptune Theatre is discontinuing all performances of Calendar Girls, Ghost Light and Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show.

• Symphony Nova Scotia has cancelled the remaining concerts in their 2019/20 season.

• deCoste Performing Arts Centre has suspended all shows for a period of 30 days.

• The Hold Mommy's Cigarette performance at Al Whittle Theatre in Wolfville is being postponed until May.

• The following performances at the Schooner Showroom of Casino Nova Scotia will be postponed: The Clairvoyants, Loverboy, and Terry Fator. My Bonny – An All Star Tribute to Laura Smith, scheduled for March 29, will be cancelled.

• The Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth announced that, as of Monday, all masses and liturgies will be suspended until further notice. This also applies to all other large church gatherings.

• Freemasons of Nova Scotia have cancelled all lodge meetings and community events until further notice

Nova Scotia businesses:

• Daycares in Nova Scotia will be closed for two weeks effective Tuesday, March 17. The province will re-assess the closures as the situation continues to evolve.

• All Nova Scotia long-term facilities are closed to all visitors in Nova Scotia.

• Dentists in Nova Scotia are being told by their provincial board to immediately suspend all non-essential and elective dental services. The provincial dental board says emergency treatment should continue.

• National Museums of Canada, including Pier 21, have closed until further notice.

• All Nova Scotia Museum sites and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax will close to the public today, March 13, until further notice.

• Halifax and CBRM Public Libraries will close all of its branches for three weeks

• Nova Scotia Supreme Court has suspended all upcoming jury trials for a 60-day period.

• Starbucks is temporarily closing company-operated stores in high-social gathering locations like stores that are located inside malls or on university campuses.

• Cape Breton Transit and Halifax Transit buses will be limited to seating passengers only

• Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all Cape Breton Regional Municipality buildings will be closed to the public.

• Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market building will remain closed indefinitely.

• Starbucks has made the change to a 'to go' model at all their locations.

• Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth will operate on reduced hours, opening at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

• The Halifax Service Canada Centre and Passport office is closed until further notice.

• The Atlantic Filmmakers Cooperative is closed until further notice. All upcoming workshops, events, equipment rentals, and facility bookings are cancelled.

• Immigration Services Association of Nova Scotia has cancelled all in-person classes, programs, and workshops until April 6.

• The Halifax Mayor’s Office has been closed until further notice.

• Tourism Nova Scotia Provincial Visitor Information Centres to close until further notice.

• Vitalité Health Network has implemented a complete ban on patient visits to its facilities -- except for Palliative Care, Obstetric and Pediatric units

• Chapters/Indigo is cancelling its Kids’ Break events. Visit indigo.ca for up-to-date information.

• VIA Rail Canada is suspending its Canadian and Ocean operations, its long distance eastern and western routes, until Friday, March 27, inclusively.

• The Canada Games Centre is closed and will reopen on April 6

• The Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia is temporarily closed as a precaution until further notice.

• Shubenacadie Wildlife Park is closed to the public and will reopen when appropriate.

• Childcare and after school programs at the YMCA of Cumberland will not resume until April 6, as well as health, fitness and aquatic facilities. The Homelessness Prevention and Outreach Program will continue to serve the community.

• The Posh Pearl in Dartmouth will be closed for an indefinite period of time for precautionary measures.

• Evolve Fitness has closed their locations in Halifax and Bedford until further notice.

• All three R Studios locations are closed.

• Halifax Yoga is closed until further notice.

• Shanti Yoga has closed their three locations until further notice.

• Modo Yoga HFX has closed until April 1.

• The Beaverbank Station in Beaver Bank, N.S. is closed to patrons and has temporarily transitioned to take-out and delivery only.

• Chef Inspired Group of Restaurants and Food Trucks, which includes all Cheese Curds and Habaneros in the Maritimes, Pon-Zu, and Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse, will be closed for the next two weeks. Their Studio East restaurant in Halifax and Terra Rossa restaurant in Charlottetown are also closed.

• Cineplex has closed its theatres until at least April 2

• The Carleton has closed their bar/restaurant until April 5

• The Keg has closed their locations in Halifax and Dartmouth