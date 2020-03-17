HALIFAX -- Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have led to many closures and cancellations across Canada. Currently, all Maritime provinces have reported confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19.

Many Maritime institutions are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus. CTV Atlantic has compiled a list of local cancellations and closures and will update the information as it becomes available.

P.E.I. Education:

• All public schools in P.E.I. will be closed for two weeks after March Break. Officials will reasses the closures on an ongoing basis.

• UPEI has cancelled in-person classes and labs

• UPEI in Charlottetown has suspended travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, for UPEI programs or business, until further notice.

• PEI public school trips to Europe over the month of March have been cancelled.

• Holland College classes at all locations are suspended for the week of March 16 - March 20. Classes will resume on March 23, using alternate delivery methods for the remainder of the term.

Sports:

• All Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including national championships, have been cancelled until further notice. This includes all Hockey Nova Scotia events including minor hockey games and practices, and provincial tournaments. New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association hockey has also been cancelled for the remainder of the season

• The 2019-20 Canadian Tire Cup Playoffs have been cancelled.

• The National Basketball League of Canada is suspending basketball operations until further notice as a result of concerns regarding COVID-19. This includes all games for the Halifax Hurricanes, Moncton Magic and Island Storm.

• The QMJHL has suspended its season until further notice.

• All New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI ringette programming is suspended until further notice.

• All GoodLife Fitness and Fit4Less Clubs are closed.

• All Basketball NB events and programs are suspended indefinitely.

P. E. I. Sports:

• Women’s Hockey Championships, being held at MacLauchlan Arena in Charlottetown, have been cancelled.

P.E.I. events:

• Girl Guides of Canada has cancelled all in-person Girl Guide activities until April 14.

• All Scouts Canada activities have been cancelled. That includes all regular meetings, outdoor adventures, tours, visits, camps and non-essential travel. Scouts Canada will also close all shops and offices.

• Just for Laughs has postponed the Dara Ó Briain comedy shows at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, the Capitol Theatre in Moncton and the Spatz Theatre in Halifax.

• The Canadian Folk Music Awards weekend in Charlottetown has been cancelled.

• All 4-H programming and activites are suspended until April 14.

• P.E.I. parish masses have been suspended, as well as catechism classes.

• The PEI Community Theatre Festival, scheduled for March 28, has been cancelled.

P.E.I. businesses:

• Daycares in Prince Edward Island will be closed for two weeks effective Tuesday, March 17. The province will re-assess the closures as the situation continues to evolve.

• P.E.I. is restricting access to all visitors to long-term and community care facilities.

• Confederation Centre of the Arts is closed until further notice.

• Chapters/Indigo is cancelling its Kids’ Break events. Visit indigo.ca for up-to-date information.

•Starbucks is temporarily closing company-operated stores in high-social gathering locations like stores that are located inside malls or on university campuses.

• Cineplex Inc. is closing its 165 theatres nationwide until at least April 2

• Summerside's Credit Union Place and all Community Services Department facilities and programs are closed until further notice.

• Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre is closed until further notice.

• Summerside's Harbourfront Theatre is closed to the public until social-distancing recommendations are lifted.

• Kings Playhouse is closed to visitors.

• PEI Provincial Museums are closed until further notice.

• All PEI Public Libraries are closed until further notice.

• Red Shores locations in Summerside and Charlottetown have closed to the public for two weeks as of March 15.