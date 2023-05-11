Asparagus Mimosa Salad
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 2 bunches of asparagus (about 2 lbs), ends trimmed
- 4 large eggs
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped
Directions:
- Start by preparing the eggs. Place them in a medium saucepan, cover with cold water by an inch, then bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Once boiling, remove from heat, cover, and let sit for 9 minutes. After this time, drain and transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water to cool completely.
- While the eggs are cooling, cook the asparagus. In a large pot of boiling salted water, blanch the asparagus for 2-3 minutes, or until bright green and crisp-tender. Immediately drain and plunge the asparagus into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process and retain the vibrant green colour. Drain again and pat dry.
- Next, prepare the vinaigrette. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, and Dijon mustard. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Once the eggs are cool, peel them. Slice them in half and separate the yolks from the whites. Finely chop the egg whites and set them aside. Push the yolks through a fine mesh sieve to create a fluffy, crumbly texture, or simply mash them with a fork if you don't have a sieve.
- To assemble the salad, arrange the asparagus on a platter. Scatter the sliced red onion and chopped egg whites over the top. Drizzle the vinaigrette evenly over the asparagus, then sprinkle the crumbled egg yolks over everything, mimicking the mimosa blossoms.
- Finish off with a generous scattering of fresh parsley. Adjust the seasoning with extra salt and pepper if needed.
- Serve immediately, or refrigerate for up to an hour before serving if you prefer a chilled salad.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Awful news': Federal leaders react to shooting of police east of Ottawa
Reaction is streaming in from federal leaders after an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa Thursday, left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
opinion | Don Martin: The passport stamp to silly season in the House of Commons
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike's seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
City robot comes 'face to face' with 1.5-metre alligator in Florida storm pipe
City workers in Oviedo, Fla., discovered an alligator hidden inside a storm pipe when they sent a robotic camera underground last week.
Toronto
-
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
American chicken wing chain abruptly closes several Ontario locations
A number of American-owned chicken wing restaurants in Ontario have flown the coop.
Calgary
-
First critically endangered lemur born in Calgary
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has welcomed a new baby animal to its exhibits, one that illustrates a triumph for global wildlife conservation.
-
'I was terrified': Calgary teen shot multiple times with pellet gun outside his high school
A teenage boy was shot multiple times with a pellet gun outside his Calgary high school and now another teen is charged.
-
UCP, NDP leaders set to make announcements in Calgary as election campaign continues
Alberta's election campaign continues with United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley both scheduled to make announcements in Calgary today.
Montreal
-
It will help 'recruit' politicians: CAQ tables bill to increase MNA salaries
A bill to increase the salaries of MNAs by $30,000 was tabled Thursday morning in the national assembly by Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette. If the bill is adopted, the base salary of elected officials will increase from $101,561 to $131,766.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Two students won't face charges for washroom fire at a Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Firefighters responded to École l'Oiseau Bleu on rue Nelligan in Gatineau on April 13 for a fire in the washroom.
Edmonton
-
Wildwood evacuation order lifted after 1 week, residents to remain on alert
Roadblocks at the Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville communities in Yellowhead County were taken down Thursday morning.
-
More firefighters arrive in Alberta, risk remains high with expectation of 'unseasonably hot, dry' weekend
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
-
Two more Toronto men charged with trafficking fentanyl in northern Ont.
Two more Toronto men are charged with trafficking in North Bay after a recent series of drug busts in northern Ontario.
London
-
Mustangs athlete slapped with four-year suspension
A Western University athlete has been found in violation of the anti-doping rule set out by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).
-
Another delay in the process to fill vacant seat on London Police Services Board
City council’s earlier move to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board (LPSB) means the eventual appointee must wait until Sept. 21 to attend their first scheduled meeting.
-
‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police
The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.
Winnipeg
-
Bridge fires close down southern Manitoba highway
A highway in southern Manitoba is closed due to two bridge fires on Wednesday evening.
-
'Unstable across the prairies': First severe weather storm of the season hits Manitoba
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and hail have been scattered throughout Manitoba Wednesday.
-
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier eyes Manitoba seat long held by Tories
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier appears set to announce his candidacy in a coming byelection for a federal seat in Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
City of Ottawa planting new rules for front yard gardens
The city of Ottawa has unveiled proposed updates to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw, with staff recommending the city allow gardening projects within the right-of-way on city property.
-
Children can ride OC Transpo for free starting July 1
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar told the Transit Commission on Thursday morning that starting July 1, kids 12 and under will be able to board OC Transpo buses and the O-Train for free.
Saskatoon
-
One Saskatchewan's last video stores is a throw-back gem
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
-
Staff were unaware Sask. inmate found dead in her cell was awaiting psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Investors in this Saskatoon real estate company lost millions. Now they want payback.
Saskatchewan's consumer watchdog is seeking to hold two Saskatoon women responsible for the collapse of their real estate company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses.
Vancouver
-
Officials to provide update on B.C.'s heat response plan with scorching temperatures looming
Efforts are underway to prepare for a heatwave that’s expected to grip British Columbia this weekend.
-
BC Ferries unveils $2.5M training simulator
BC Ferries unveiled its newest asset on Wednesday, and while it's something the public will never see in person, it is something the company says riders will definitely benefit from.
-
B.C.'s Elephant Hill wildfire resulted in losses of $1B per year: Indigenous report
An Indigenous-led report into a massive wildfire nearly six years ago that destroyed more than 100 homes and scorched a vast swath of British Columbia's Interior says the blaze resulted in up to $1 billion per year in ongoing nature and ecosystem losses.
Regina
-
Regina city council is prolonging a decision on any disciplinary action against 2 of its councillors
Council discussed a report on Wednesday by integrity commissioner Angela Kruk that says Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw with an attempted lawsuit in 2022.
-
Connor Bedard becomes sixth Pats player to win Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year
To the surprise of virtually no one Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard was named the winner of the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year on Wednesday.
-
Sask. faces criticism over creation of Crown corporation to collect corporate income taxes
Businesses and farmers will now have two tax collectors to deal with, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and a new Saskatchewan Revenue Agency.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries unveils $2.5M training simulator
BC Ferries unveiled its newest asset on Wednesday, and while it's something the public will never see in person, it is something the company says riders will definitely benefit from.
-
Hovercraft temporarily ashore on a Nanaimo beach drawing a crowd
Since Saturday, a hovercraft has been ashore at Departure Bay beach in Nanaimo, causing quite the curiosity from onlookers.
-
Heat-related special weather statements issued for Vancouver Island
Special weather statements related to heat have been issued for communities on Vancouver Island, including in Greater Victoria.