Autumn Vegetable Carbonara

Carbonara, a classic pasta dish from Rome, is traditionally comprised of spaghetti, guanciale (cured pork jowl), eggs, pecorino, and plenty of black pepper. This recipe can be made in less than 15 minutes, and all you really need to focus on is the gentle heating of the egg and cheese mixture in the pasta. Too much heat will curdle the eggs.

Makes 3 to 4 entrée portions

Ingredients:

4 ounces smoked bacon, pancetta, or guanciale

2 whole eggs

2 egg yolks

2 ounces finely grated pecorino cheese

2 ounces finely grated parmesan cheese (plus extra for garnish)

Freshly ground black pepper

10 ounces penne, fusilli, or other pasta of choice

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small green or yellow zucchini, sliced thinly

2 cloves crushed garlic

2 cups spinach leaves

¼ cup blanched sweet peas

6 to 8 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Directions: