CML Kitchen

    • Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Dates

    CML Kitchen 2020

    Ingredients:

    • 12 large dates
    • 1 tbsp honey
    • 250 gm soft goat’s cheese
    • 1 tsp chives, sliced
    • 1 tsp oregano
    • 12 slices bacon
    • 1 tbsp thyme
    • 2 tbsp honey
    • 1 tsp chilli flakes

    Directions:

    1. Cut dates down the middle to expose cavity.
    2. In a bowl, combine 1 tsp honey, goat cheese, chives, oregano, salt and pepper and mix.
    3. Stuff dates with goat cheese mixture and wrap with bacon.
    4. Place on lined cookie sheet and back at 400 for 15-20 minutes or until bacon is crispy.
    5. Remove from oven, drizzle honey over the dates and top with thyme and chilli flakes.

