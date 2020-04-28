Boxing Rock Brewing Company Lumberjack Molasses Cookies
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:09PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
Wet Ingredients
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup melted lard
- 1 cup molasses
- 1 cup boiling water (or beer – Emily used Coffee Porter)
Dry Ingredients
- 5 cups flour (do not use extra flour)
- 4 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 big teaspoon of ginger
Directions:
- Combine the sugar, lard, molasses and water (or beer) in a bowl using a 3” lard cutter.
- Combine the dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Then work the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix and put in the fridge to chill for 30-60 minutes.
- Roll the chilled cookie dough onto a flat surface about a ¼ of an inch. Cut shape with a flour–rimmed pint glass.
- Place the cut out circles onto a baking sheet (Emily at Boxing Rock uses parchment paper on the baking sheet) Bake at 400 degrees for about 13 minutes