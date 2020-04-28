HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

Wet Ingredients

  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup melted lard
  • 1 cup molasses
  • 1 cup boiling water (or beer – Emily used Coffee Porter)

Dry Ingredients

  • 5 cups flour (do not use extra flour)
  • 4 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 big teaspoon of ginger

Directions:

  1. Combine the sugar, lard, molasses and water (or beer) in a bowl using a 3” lard cutter.
  2. Combine the dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Then work the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix and put in the fridge to chill for 30-60 minutes.
  3. Roll the chilled cookie dough onto a flat surface about a ¼ of an inch. Cut shape with a flour–rimmed pint glass.
  4. Place the cut out circles onto a baking sheet (Emily at Boxing Rock uses parchment paper on the baking sheet) Bake at 400 degrees for about 13 minutes