Broccoli and Chicken Casserole
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cooked chicken, chopped
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp whole wheat flour
- 1 ¼ cups 2% milk
- ⅛ tsp white pepper, ground
- 2 tbsp basil, fresh, minced or 1 tsp basil, dried
- 3 tbsp Parmesan cheese, shredded
- ½ lb whole wheat egg white noodles, dry
- 2 cups broccoli, florets and stems, chopped
- 1 cup yellow peppers, diced
- 1 ½ cups zucchini, sliced
- 1 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- ½ tsp sweet paprika
Directions:
- Cut cooked chicken into bite size pieces. Set aside.
- Prepare the white sauce by melting the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Once the butter bubbles up and foams, add flour and whisk for 1 minute; try not to let the mixture turn brown.
- Add milk to the mixture and continue to stir with a whisk and cook until it starts to boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes while sauce thickens. Stir intermittently.
- Add white pepper, fresh minced basil and parmesan cheese to the sauce. Turn off heat and set aside.
- Cook pasta according to package directions.
- While pasta is cooking, preheat oven to 350°F (175°C).
- During the last few minutes of the pasta cooking, add the chopped chicken, broccoli, diced yellow pepper and sliced zucchini to the water.
- Allow to simmer for two minutes until vegetables are tender crisp. Drain and add to a large bowl.
- Stir white sauce into pasta mixture.
- Spray the bottom and sides of a 9X13 inch oven-proof casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Pour the pasta mixture into the baking dish and spread out evenly.
- Sprinkle with the shredded cheese. Sprinkle top with paprika.
- Heat broiler to high. Place pasta on middle shelf. Broil for 10 minutes or until the casserole is heated through and cheese has melted and lightly browned. Alternately, bake for 30 minutes in a 350°F (175°C) oven.
Recipe courtesy: chicken.ca
