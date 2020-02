Ingredients:

1 Pazazz apple, peeled and cored. Cut into pieces

1/2 banana, frozen, cut into pieces

1 cup spinach

1 1/2 Tbsp hemp hearts

2/3rd cup crushed ice

1 cup almond milk

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 Tsp powdered peanut butter (substitute with real peanut butter if necessary)

1 date, diced small

Blend all ingredients in a blender and enjoy!