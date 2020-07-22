Advertisement
Carrot Top Pesto
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:38PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch of blanched carrot tops
- 2 garlic scapes (or one clove of garlic)
- feel free to add other herbs languishing in your fridge, like mint
- Juice and zest from half a lemon
- ½ c nuts or seeds (sunflower seeds, pine nuts, or peanuts work)
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Put it all in your food processor and go!
- Now you have a lovely pesto to serve on bread, toss in pasta, or as a zesty little dollop in your Nova Scotian hodge podge.