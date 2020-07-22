Ingredients:

  • 1 bunch of blanched carrot tops
  • 2 garlic scapes (or one clove of garlic)
  • feel free to add other herbs languishing in your fridge, like mint
  • Juice and zest from half a lemon
  • ½ c nuts or seeds (sunflower seeds, pine nuts, or peanuts work)
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Put it all in your food processor and go!
  2. Now you have a lovely pesto to serve on bread, toss in pasta, or as a zesty little dollop in your Nova Scotian hodge podge.