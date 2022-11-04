Cassie’s Ginger Cake with Sauce

Cake ingredients:

1/3 cup of shortening

½ cup of white sugar

1 egg

1 ¾ of cup flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

¼ teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of ginger

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

2/3 cup of fancy molasses

2/3 cup of hot water

Cake directions:

Cream the shortening, sugar, and egg. Mix dry ingredients together and add to creamed mixture. In a small bowl, mix the molasses and hot water together. Pour into a parchment lined 8x8 inch pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes.

Sauce ingredients:

½ cup of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of flour

Dash of salt

1 cup of boiling water

1 tablespoon of butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Sauce directions:

In a small saucepan, mix the brown sugar, flour, and salt until combined. Add the boiling water, butter, and vanilla and mix well. Bring to a light boil and simmer until it begins to thicken. Remove from heat. Spoon over a piece of ginger cake when ready to serve.