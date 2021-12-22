Cathy's Christmas Eve Lobster Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 can tomato soup
- 1 pkg gelatin (Knox gelatin- small orange box in baking goods section)
- 1 pkg Philadelphia cream cheese
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- Minced onion, chopped fine, (use as much as you want, a couple Tablespoons works well)
- Optional: 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
- 2 cups finely chopped lobster (leave a few chunks)
Directions:
- Put tomato soup in pot and heat slowly (Do NOT add any water or milk to soup).
- Add one envelope of the gelatin and heat and stir until gelatin dissolves (doesn’t take long).
- Chunk up one block of cream cheese and heat till smooth, stirring constantly.
- Remove from heat.
- If you like, take your electric hand mixer and beat it so it’s fairly smooth.
- Add the mayo, onion, celery if desired, and lobster and mix well.
- Refrigerate to chill and serve with ruffled potato chips or nachos.
- Freezes well, so freeze in several serving sizes and thaw as needed.
Merry Christmas Eve!
Janice Christie, Katie's Mom