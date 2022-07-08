Chai Chili Glazed Pineapple & Hibiscus Margarita Recipes
Chai Chili Glazed Pineapple & Hibiscus Margarita Recipes
Chai Chili Glazed Pineapple
Ingredients:
- 1 fresh pineapple
- 2 tsp of chai tea (grind well)
- 3 tbsp of brown sugar
- 1 tbsp of lime juice
- 1 tbsp of olive oil
- 1 tbsp of honey or agave nectar
- 1-1/2 of tsp chili powder
Directions:
Peel the pineapple and cut it into wedges and remove the core. Then mix remaining ingredients. Brush the pineapple with half of the glaze; reserve remaining mixture for basting.
Grill the pineapple, covered, two to four minutes on each side, or until lightly browned, basting occasionally with reserved glaze.
Hibiscus Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of tequila
- 1 oz of Cointreau
- 2 tsp of loose or two teabags Hibiscus tea
- Lime
Directions:
Steep the hibiscus tea in boiled water for 15 minutes. Then strain the tea and sweeten to taste. Add 1 tsp of lime juice and chill the mixture.
Mix the tequila, Cointreau and 2 oz of hibiscus concentrate in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, strain into glass and garnish with lime.
Courtesy: tea.ca
