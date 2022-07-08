Chai Chili Glazed Pineapple & Hibiscus Margarita Recipes

Chai Chili Glazed Pineapple

Ingredients:

1 fresh pineapple

2 tsp of chai tea (grind well)

3 tbsp of brown sugar

1 tbsp of lime juice

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of honey or agave nectar

1-1/2 of tsp chili powder

Directions:

Peel the pineapple and cut it into wedges and remove the core. Then mix remaining ingredients. Brush the pineapple with half of the glaze; reserve remaining mixture for basting.

Grill the pineapple, covered, two to four minutes on each side, or until lightly browned, basting occasionally with reserved glaze.

Hibiscus Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz of tequila

1 oz of Cointreau

2 tsp of loose or two teabags Hibiscus tea

Lime

Directions:

Steep the hibiscus tea in boiled water for 15 minutes. Then strain the tea and sweeten to taste. Add 1 tsp of lime juice and chill the mixture.

Mix the tequila, Cointreau and 2 oz of hibiscus concentrate in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, strain into glass and garnish with lime.

Courtesy: tea.ca