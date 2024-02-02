ATLANTIC
    • Chamomile Tea Cake

    Ingredients:

    • 130 g butter, unsalted
    • 190 g flour, all purpose
    • 1 tsp baking soda
    • ½ tsp salt
    • 2 tsp chamomile tea leaves
    • 165 g sugar, granulated
    • 2 eggs
    • 1 tsp vanilla extract
    • Zest of one orange
    • 135 g cream 35%

    Directions:

    1. Pre-heat your oven to 350F. Grease an 8-inch loaf pan, and line with parchment paper.
    2. Whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and chamomile tea leaves.
    3. In a bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar
    4. on medium speed until light and fluffy, approximately 3-5 minutes.
    5. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs one at a time, incorporating each fully, then add the orange zest and vanilla.
    6. Beat in half of the dry ingredients, followed by the sour cream. Then add the remaining dry ingredients until aerated.
    7. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and prepare for the pan.
    8. Bake for 45 minutes until golden brown. A wooden skewer inserted in the middle should come out clean.

