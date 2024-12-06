ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Charlotte Singmin's DIY Cookie Jar

    Share

    In a clean mason jar, layer dry ingredients, including flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.

    Then layer Enjoy Life Chocolate Chunks, Enjoy Life Mini Chips and Enjoy Life Mini White Chocolate Chips.

    Seal the lid and add a festive flourish – I love tying on an ornament or holiday ribbon!

    Charlottes’ Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies featuring Enjoy Life chocolate

    *flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon are in the jar

    Ingredients:

    • 2 flax eggs (1 tbsp ground flax in 3 tbsp water = 1 flax egg)
    • 1 3/4 cups gluten-free flour
    • 1 tsp baking powder
    • 1 tsp baking soda
    • 1/4 tsp cinnamon
    • 1/4 tsp salt
    • 1/2 cup softened vegan butter
    • 1 cup cane sugar
    • 2 tsp vanilla
    • 1/4 cup Enjoy Life semi-sweet mega chunks
    • 1/4 cup Enjoy Life semi-sweet mini chips
    • 1/4 cup Enjoy Life white chocolate chips

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
    2. Make two flax eggs and set aside in a small bowl.
    3. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl or pour ingredients of cookie jar into a large bowl.
    4. Add in flax eggs and vanilla.
    5. Beat softened vegan butter and sugar together in a medium bowl, add into mixture in the large bowl.
    6. Fold in chocolate chips.
    7. Chill batter in the fridge for 30 mins.
    8. Roll into balls and place on lined baking tray.
    9. Bake at 350 (degrees) for 15 minutes.
    10. Let cool and enjoy!

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO

    As the hunt for a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of the largest U.S. health insurer moved into its third day Friday, surveillance footage provided more clues about the suspect's travels and the places he visited before the shooting.

    Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high

    Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News