Charred Brussel Sprouts
CTV Morning Live Atlantic Published Friday, February 14, 2020 12:08PM AST Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 12:21PM AST
Ingredients:
Brussel sprouts 4 cups
Double smoke bacon 2 pieces (2 inches long, 1 inch wide)
Romesco sauce 2 cups
Hazel nuts .5 cup
Shaved asiago .25 cup
Molasses 2 tbsp.
Maple 2 tbsp.
Directions:
- Cut the end off and remove the first layer of leaves off the brussel sprouts.
- Blanch in boiling salted water for 8 minutes.
- Drain and allow to dry on paper towel.
- Heat Romesco sauce in a saucepan until simmering. (Romesco sauce recipe below)
- In a mixing bowl, add molasses, maple and double smoke bacon, mix until double smoke bacon is covered.
- Heat a pan with two tablespoons of oil and sear double smoke bacon until golden on each side.
- Set pork belly aside and add to the same pan the Brussel sprouts.
- Sauté brussel sprouts until they start to char or blacken at medium to high heat.
- Remove brussel sprouts from pan.
- On a plate set down Romesco sauce, lay Brussel sprouts and double smoke bacon in no specific order on top of the sauce.
- Sprinkle hazel nuts and asiago across to top and serve.
Romesco Sauce
Ingredients:
12-ounce jar roasted red peppers
4–5 plum tomatoes
1 cup raw almonds
1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley
1–2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt (more to taste)
2 cloves garlic & juice of half a lemon
Serves 4 Guests