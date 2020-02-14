Ingredients:

Brussel sprouts 4 cups

Double smoke bacon 2 pieces (2 inches long, 1 inch wide)

Romesco sauce 2 cups

Hazel nuts .5 cup

Shaved asiago .25 cup

Molasses 2 tbsp.

Maple 2 tbsp.

Directions:

  • Cut the end off and remove the first layer of leaves off the brussel sprouts.
  • Blanch in boiling salted water for 8 minutes.
  • Drain and allow to dry on paper towel.
  • Heat Romesco sauce in a saucepan until simmering. (Romesco sauce recipe below)
  • In a mixing bowl, add molasses, maple and double smoke bacon, mix until double smoke bacon is covered.
  • Heat a pan with two tablespoons of oil and sear double smoke bacon until golden on each side.
  • Set pork belly aside and add to the same pan the Brussel sprouts.
  • Sauté brussel sprouts until they start to char or blacken at medium to high heat.
  • Remove brussel sprouts from pan.
  • On a plate set down Romesco sauce, lay Brussel sprouts and double smoke bacon in no specific order on top of the sauce.
  • Sprinkle hazel nuts and asiago across to top and serve.

Romesco Sauce

Ingredients:

12-ounce jar roasted red peppers

4–5 plum tomatoes

1 cup raw almonds

1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley

1–2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt (more to taste)

2 cloves garlic & juice of half a lemon

Serves 4 Guests