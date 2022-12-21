Cheesy Cauliflower Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs cauliflower florets
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp pepper
Cheese sauce Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter (we used Dairy Isle Unsalted Butte)
- 3.5 tbsp flour
- 1 can evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp fresh nutmeg
- 1 cup sharp cheddar, shredded (we used Dairy Isle sharp cheddar)
- 1 cup mozzarella, shredded (we used Dairy Isle mozzarella)
- 1/2 cup cheese of choice, shredded
Directions:
- Toss cauliflower in salt, pepper, and oil and bake for 20 minutes on 425.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in pot over medium heat.
- Add flour to make a roux and brown for about 3 minutes. Be careful not to burn.
- Pour in the evaporated milk, stirring constantly.
- Once it is lump free, add cream. Cook for 1 minute. Whisk continuously to prevent and remove lumps. Should be thick enough to cover a spoon.
- Turn off heat, stir in 2 cups of sharp and mozzarella cheese, salt, and nutmeg.
- Add cauliflower to the mix. Stir to coat.
- Transfer mixture to a baking dish and spread out evenly. Top with remaining cheese.
- Bake in 350 oven for 30 minutes. Remove and finish with parsley.
