    • Cherry Berry Breakfast Bake

    Cherry Berry Breakfast Bake

    Ingredients:

    • 4 store-bought croissants (or make your own), cut into bite-sized pieces
    • 1 ½ cups mixed frozen berries (like cherries, blueberries and blackberries)
    • 1 cup cream cheese
    • 3/4 cup milk of choice
    • ½ cup sugar
    • 2 eggs
    • 1 tsp vanilla

    Directions:

    1. Spray an 8 x 8 baking dish, fill with cut croissants and berries, set aside.
    2. Beat together cream cheese, milk, sugar, eggs and vanilla until smooth.
    3. Pour over berries and croissants. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight.
    4. In the morning, preheat oven to 350 F. Bake, covered for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 20 -25 minutes until golden and set.
    5. Let cool and set for another 15 minutes and enjoy.
    6. Prepare this the night before for and then just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast everyone will enjoy!

