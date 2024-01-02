ATLANTIC
    • Chicken Roti Recipe

    Chicken Filling Ingredients:

    • 2 chicken breasts
    • 1 tablespoon curry powder
    • 2 small potatoes
    • 1 tablespoon chicken seasoning
    • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

    Directions:

    1. Prepare the chicken: Cut the chicken breasts into small pieces or thin slices, as per your preference.
    2. Mix the seasonings: In a small bowl, combine the curry powder, chicken seasoning, and minced garlic.
    3. Marinate the chicken: Place the cut chicken in a separate bowl. Add the mixed seasonings to the chicken, ensuring each piece is well coated.
    4. Let it sit: Allow the chicken to marinate for about 10 minutes. During this time, the flavors will start to
    5. infuse into the chicken.
    6. Cook the Potatoes: Peel and dice the potatoes into small cubes. Boil them until they are just tender, but
    7. not too soft. Drain and set aside.
    8. Cook the chicken: In a pan, heat some oil over medium heat. Add the marinated chicken and cook until
    9. it starts to brown.
    10. Combine: Once the chicken is partially cooked, add the boiled potatoes to the pan. Continue to cook
    11. until the chicken is fully done and the potatoes are nicely incorporated with the chicken and seasonings.
    12. Adjust seasonings: Taste and adjust salt and other seasonings as needed. Set aside.

    Roti Skins Ingredients:

    • 1 cup split peas
    • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
    • 3 1/2 cups of flour
    • 2 tablespoons of salt
    • Water (as needed)
    • Oil (for cooking)

    Directions:

    1. Boil the split peas: In a pot, boil the split peas with turmeric until they are tender. Then, drain the splitpeas and let them cool.
    2. Prepare the dough: In a large bowl, mix the flour and salt. Gradually add water and knead to form a sofdough. The dough should be pliable but not sticky.
    3. Split pea filling: Once the split peas are cooled, mash them into a paste. This will be used as a filling for the roti skins.
    4. Assemble the roti skins: Divide the dough into small balls. Roll out each ball to a thin circle, place a spoonful of the split pea paste in the center, then fold and roll again to spread the filling evenly within the dough.
    5. Cook the roti skins: Heat a flat pan or tawa on medium heat. Place the rolled-out roti on the pan and cook until it starts to puff up. Apply some oil on both sides while flipping to cook evenly. The roti should have light brown spots on both sides.

