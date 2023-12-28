ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Christmas Dinner Nachos

    CML Kitchen 2020

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 1 bag of tortilla chips
    • 2 cups of grated mozzarella cheese divided
    • 2 cups of leftover turkey, diced
    • 1 cup of leftover sweet potato
    • ½ cup of leftover corn
    • 1 cup of leftover stuffing
    • ½ cup of leftover cranberry sauce

    Directions:

    1. Preheat your oven to 400 F.
    2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the chips out on it in an even layer.
    3. Spread half the cheese onto the chips.
    4. Top with chips with an even layer of turkey, sweet potato, corn and stuffing.
    5. Add the remaining cheese to the chips and top with the cranberry sauce.
    6. Bake the nachos for 8 to 12 minutes or until all the cheese has melted.
    7. Serve and enjoy. 

