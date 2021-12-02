Christmas Nachos Recipe
Nacho Ingredients:
- 1 bag tri colored nacho chips
- ½ cup finely diced red peppers
- ½ cup finely diced green peppers
- 1 large diced tomato
- ¼ cup sliced green onions
- ½ cup of sliced jalapenos
- ½ cup of Craisins
- 1 tbsp. taco spice
- 2 tbsp. chopped cilantro
- 2 tbsp. butter
Cheese Sauce Ingredients:
- 2 cans condensed milk (we used Dairy Isle condensed milk)
- 1 tbsp. chopped garlic
- 1 cup mozza (we used Dairy Isle mozza)
- 1 cup old cheddar (we used Dairy Isle old cheddar)
- 1 cup marble cheese (we used Dairy Isle marble)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Step 1:
- In medium saucepan, add two cans of condensed milk.
- Add in chopped garlic and bring to a heavy simmer.
- Add in the cheese and stir until the cheese is fully melted.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Set aside until ready to assemble.
Step 2:
- Pre-heat a small frying pan.
- Add in the butter and melt it.
- Add in jalapenos and Craisins and quickly sauté for 2 minutes.
- Sprinkle in the taco spice and cilantro and continue to sauté for another minute, set aside for assembly.
Step 3:
- Layer the nacho chips on a serving platter.
- Ladle ½ cheese sauce over top.
- Sprinkle the peppers, onions and tomatoes over the cheese sauce.
- Finish with the Jalapenos and Craisin mixture to complete.