Crème Anglaise Strawberry Summer Shortcake Recipe
Crème Anglaise Strawberry Summer Shortcake Recipe
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 6 homemade tea biscuits
- 1 litre whipped cream
- 3 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 cup sauce anglaise (see recipe)
- 1 can of dulce de leche (we used Dairy Isle dulce de leche)
- 6 sprigs of mint
Sauce Anglaise Ingredients:
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk (we used Dairy Isle sweetened condensed milk)
- 2-inch piece of vanilla bean, split and seeded
- 3 egg yolks, separated
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
Directions:
- Pour the can of sweetened condensed milk into a sauce pan and cook over medium heat until it starts to simmer.
- Add vanilla bean and continue to simmer (do not boil).
- In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar.
- Add the sugar and egg mixture to the simmering milk and stir using a mixing spoon for 8-10 minutes until it begins to thicken.
- Remove from the heat and let chill until ready to use.
- Slice a biscuit in half and place the bottom half on a serving platter.
- Spoon a dollop of the whipped cream onto the biscuit and then add some sliced strawberries. Place the top of the biscuit onto the strawberries and cream.
- Drizzle the sauce anglaise over top, then drizzle the dulce de leche over top.
- Garnish with mint and serve.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation soaring, Conservatives push for emergency debate before House rises
The Conservative Party is pushing for an emergency debate on inflation before the House rises for summer recess, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose last month at a yearly rate not seen since January, 1983.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
New rights rules for Canadian travellers after COVID-19 pandemic revealed refund 'gap'
Canada's transport regulator aims to beef up its passenger rights charter, placing more stringent rules around reimbursement by airlines that come into effect Sept. 8.
Blair denies interference in RCMP investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is denying anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, coming to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of accusations that there was pressure to release details.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.
BREAKING | Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival cancelled for 2022
Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival has been called off.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival cancelled for 2022
Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival has been called off.
-
Shovel goes flying into Ontario driver's Porsche on busy highway
Police are warning people to properly secure their cargo after a metal shovel flew into the windshield of an Ontario driver's car.
-
Toronto cancels swim classes for hundreds of participants amid instructor shortage
Toronto is cancelling dozens of city-run swimming courses amid a shortage of swimming instructors and lifeguards.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify woman found in garbage bin, seek help from public
Though an autopsy determined her death wasn't suspicious, police are still investigating how she came to be inside the container.
-
'Why are you calling?': Calgary man wakes friend up to share lotto win
'I’m planning to buy a new snow blower for my father,' Trieu Huynh said.
-
Driving delays as 2022 paving program begins in Calgary
The City of Calgary is taking steps once again this summer to ensure a smoother ride for all drivers.
Montreal
-
6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer
With nearly 60,000 workers absent, the province is taking the drastic step of scaling back ER services in six places this summer, along with obstetric and neonatal care. The opposition slammed the decision.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 43 in Quebec
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have increased by 43, the province reported Wednesday -- the largest single-day jump since April.
-
Saint-Leonard to allow leashed dogs on park trails for the summer
Montreal's canine population will soon have access to new terrain this summer: the trails of Saint-Léonard's ten major parks.
Edmonton
-
5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at northeast Edmonton playground
Police are asking Edmontonians to help them find a man who sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl on a northeast playground last week.
-
Oilers' Woodcroft says minors prepared him for coaching success
Jay Woodcroft went from a prominent role behind an NHL bench to riding the buses in the American Hockey League. Now back in the big leagues as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Woodcroft says he wouldn't be where he is today without the chance to hone his skills in the minors.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
When Alberta updated its data last Wednesday, there were 719 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 19 in ICU.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's art gallery reaches deal to save collection from LU insolvency process
The Art Gallery of Sudbury can continue to operate out of the Bell Mansion until 2025, under the terms of an agreement reached with Laurentian University.
-
U.S. teen charged with fraud in Blind River
An 18-year-old from Michigan has been charged after trying to stiff a northern Ontario tow truck company that pulled his car out of a ditch, police say.
-
Redevelopment plans for downtown Sudbury hotel fall through
It appears a planned redevelopment of an old, decrepit hotel in downtown Sudbury into low-income housing has fallen through.
London
-
Police presence in Tillsonburg, Ont.
OPP in Tillsonburg are asking the public to avoid Erie Court.
-
Little relief from heat as warning remains in place
Heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex.
-
Two cyclists struck and killed early Wednesday morning
Two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba seeking feedback on plans to vaccinate young children
The Manitoba government is seeking the public’s feedback on its plans to vaccinate young children against COVID-19.
-
Inflation soaring, Conservatives push for emergency debate before House rises
The Conservative Party is pushing for an emergency debate on inflation before the House rises for summer recess, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose last month at a yearly rate not seen since January, 1983.
-
Self-sustaining ‘earthship’ home in Manitoba up for grabs on Kijiji
An out-of-this-world, rural Manitoba home is up for grabs offering buyers a chance to live in a self-sustaining, off-grid oasis.
Ottawa
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Severe thunderstorms could be on the way for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon and evening.
-
Hydro Ottawa grid still ‘relatively unstable,’ CEO warns
Hydro Ottawa’s CEO warns the "grid is still relatively unstable" and at risk of future outages during strong windstorms, one month after a powerful storm devastated Ottawa's hydro infrastructure.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say 87-year-old man was confined, beaten inside business
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
$35K in camera equipment stolen from vehicle in Sask. national park: RCMP
An estimated $35,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen out of a vehicle at Grasslands National Park over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal Vancouver hit-and-run identified by Irish media
The 24-year-old killed in a tragic hit-and-run in Kitsilano has been identified as Eoghan Byrne, originally from Dublin.
-
Rare Disney collectibles for sale at online auction based in B.C.
Disney fans may be able to find a deal at an online auction of rare collectibles based in British Columbia.
-
Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters
Commuters travelling between West Vancouver and downtown were told to expect delays Wednesday morning as a protest temporarily blocked traffic on a major crossing.
Regina
-
Regina Public Schools offering staff credit monitoring following cyber attack
Regina Public Schools (RPS) is offering its employees credit monitoring services following a cyber attack in May that left the division offline for a number of days.
-
Lack of foster homes, large waitlist forces Regina dog rescue organization to freeze intake
Regina dog rescue CC RezQs recently announced that it would be undergoing an intake freeze, due to an extended waitlist and lack of foster homes for its rescues, in a post on its Facebook page.
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M. | B.C. premier to provide update on embattled Royal B.C. Museum plan
British Columbia Premier John Horgan will step in front of the cameras at the B.C. legislature Wednesday to provide an update on the province's modernization plans for the Royal B.C. Museum.
-
Nanaimo man charged with murder of Victoria woman
Mounties say a 21-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman from Victoria.
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after shooting in Campbell River
One man is dead and a woman is in hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday in Campbell River, B.C.