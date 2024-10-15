ATLANTIC
    • Crispy Ginger-Garlic Beef Bites

    Ingredients:

    • 1/2 lb beef liver, cleaned and cut into bite-sized cubes
    • 1 small onion, diced
    • 1 tbsp fresh ginger, finely grated
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 2 tbsp soy sauce
    • 1 tbsp sesame oil
    • 2 tbsp sweet chili sauce (plus extra for dipping)
    • 1/2 tsp salt
    • 1/4 tsp black pepper
    • Juice of 1 lime
    • 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
    • Cooking spray or a light oil mist

    Directions:

    1. Marinate the liver and onions: in a bowl, mix together the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, sweet chili sauce, salt, pepper, and lime juice. Add the liver cubes and onion to the marinade and toss to coat. Cover and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.
    2. Prepare for air frying: after marinating, drain excess marinade from the liver cubes and onions. Toss the liver cubes in panko breadcrumbs, pressing gently to ensure the crumbs stick well. For the onions, you can either toss them lightly in panko or leave them as is, depending on your preference for texture.
    3. Air fry: pre-heat your air fryer to 375°F (190°C). Place the liver bites and onions in the air fryer basket in a single layer, making sure they are not overcrowded. Lightly mist the bites and onions with cooking spray. Air fry for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway through, until the liver is golden brown and crispy and the onions are slightly caramelized.
    4. Serve: serve the crispy beef liver bites and onions with extra sweet chili sauce on the side for dipping.

    Visit canadabeef.ca to get more information on the importance of iron and recipe inpiration.

