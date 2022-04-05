DIY Baked Potato Taco Bar

4 Servings

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes – we are using a PEI Russet potato, which is the most widely used potato and ideal for baking.

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cups of shredded pulled pork, cooked, and heated

1 cup salsa

1 cup guacamole

4 romaine lettuce leaves, chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

½ cup bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup sour cream

lime wedges, to garnish

cilantro, to garnish

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 425F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2: Wash potatoes to remove any dirt. Pat dry with a towel. Place on the baking sheet and, using a fork, poke holes in the potato. Brush potatoes with olive oil. Bake for 45- 60 minutes until the potato center is tender and the skin is crisp.

Step 3: While potatoes are cooking prep taco toppings.

Step 4: Once potatoes are cooked, slice the center with a knife and gently push on each end towards the center. Place each potato onto a plate.

Step 5: Serve baked potatoes with your favourite taco toppings such as cooked pulled pork, salsa, guacamole, lettuce bacon, cheese, and sour cream. Top with a lime wedge and cilantro, to garnish if desired. Enjoy!