Easter Ham with Maple Mustard Glaze
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 5:47PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 5-7 LB ham, with or without bone
- 3 TBSP Big Cove Foods ‘Maple Mustard Hamonizer’ spice blend
- ¼ cup whiskey
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup pineapple juice
- 2 TBSP Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
- Preheat the oven or BBQ to 325 F.
- Place the ham in a large bowl and cover it with the ‘Maple Mustard Hamonizer’ spice blend. It’s okay if some of the spice falls off, we are going to use that same bowl for the mop sauce.
- Place the ham on a rack in a roasting pan that has been lined with aluminum foil. Pour 1 cup of water in the bottom of the pan. Place the pan in the oven or bbq and set the timer for 30 minutes.
- While the ham is cooking, mix together the whiskey, maple syrup, pineapple juice and Worcestershire in the same bowl that you used for the ham. We are going to use all that remaining spice blend still in there.
- After the 30 minutes is up, take out the ham and generously mop the top with the mop sauce. Set the timer for 20 minutes and flip the ham and mop again. Continue to do this until the internal temperature reaches 145 F. Should take about 2 - 3 hours depending on the size of your ham.
- Once the ham gets up to temperature, remove from heat source and allow the ham to rest for 20 minutes before slicing up.
Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 4-5 lbs potatoes
- ½ head of garlic, cloves peeled
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 TBSP Big Cove Foods ‘Mary Had a Lot of Lamb’ spice blend
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 325 F.
- Scrub your potatoes and cut them into large cubes, about 1-2”.
- Lay them out in a baking dish and add the garlic cloves, olive oil and ‘Mary Had a Lot of Lamb’ spice blend.
- Place in the oven and allow to cook for about 1 hour or until soft and delicious, tossing a couple times in between.