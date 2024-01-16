ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Easy Beef and Mushroom Ramen Soup

    CML Kitchen 2020
    Share

    Ingredients:

    • 1 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 tri tip steak (or any cut you like) and seasoning
    • 1 tsp miso paste
    • 2 shallots diced
    • 1 tbsp ginger minced
    • 2 garlic cloves minced
    • 1.5 cups mixed mushrooms
    • 1 tsp soy sauce
    • 1 tsp sesame oil
    • 1 ltr beef stock
    • 1 nest of noodles per person
    • Optional toppings – sesame seeds, chilli peppers, soft boiled egg, seaweed/nori, sliced green onions, fried tofu, bean sprouts, Thai basil, or anything you like.
    • Salt and pepper to taste

    Directions:

    1. In a large stovetop pot, add 1 tbsp olive oil and heat to medium high. Season your steak and sear on all sides. Remove from pot to rest.
    2. In same pot, add 1 tsp miso paste, 2 diced shallots, 1 tbsp minced ginger, 2 minced garlic cloves, and fry until fragrant.
    3. Add 1.5 cups mixed mushrooms, 1 tsp soy sauce, 1 tsp sesame oil and cook for an additional 3 – 5 mins
    4. Add 1 litre of beef stock and let simmer for 10 minutes.
    5. Meanwhile, cook noodles as per package directions.
    6. To serve, add 1 serving of noodles to a bowl. Top with 1 cup mushroom stock and sliced steak. Add any additional toppings you desire. Serve and eat hot.

    Recipe courtesy of chef Stephen Barrett.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News