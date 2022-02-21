Easy Salad-Topped Flatbread Two Ways Recipe
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Baking time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup, plus 2 tbsp (155 mL) all-purpose enriched flour
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) whole wheat flour
- 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) baking powder
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) milk
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter, melted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In medium bowl, combine flours, baking powder and salt. Pour in milk and melted butter; with fork, stir until soft dough forms. Turn out onto lightly floured surface; knead to bring dough together. Roll or with floured hands pat into oval roughly 12 inches x 6 inches (30 cm x 15 cm).
- Place dough on prepared baking sheet; with fork, poke entire surface. Bake for 10 minutes or just until crust is golden. Remove from oven, let cool slightly. Top flatbread with Ricotta and Pan-Roasted Tomatoes or Arugula, Red Pepper and Feta.
Ricotta and Pan-Roasted Tomatoes
- Heat a drizzle of olive oil in skillet; add a small container of grape tomatoes and cook until they burst, stirring occasionally. Add a clove of minced garlic; with spoon, gently press tomatoes to release juices. Season with a pinch of salt.
- Stir together one cup (250 mL) ricotta cheese and a few leaves of chopped fresh basil; season with salt and pepper. Slather ricotta mixture over flatbread and top with pan-roasted tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle red chili flakes and scatter fresh basil leaves.
Arugula, Red Pepper and Feta
- Top flatbread with a layer of your favourite hummus. Scatter a few handfuls of baby arugula over the hummus. Add chopped sweet red pepper (about one small red pepper) and a good sprinkle of crumbled feta cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and finish with a big squeeze of fresh lemon.
Tip: All-purpose enriched flour and whole wheat flour made with Canadian wheat provide a variety of vitamins and minerals that are important for good health.
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Invoking the Emergencies Act has been necessary, but the situation that prompted it is 'not something we ever want to see again,' nor is it over, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.
WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.
'Sense of relief' in Ottawa, but police efforts are not over, mayor says
The current state of Ottawa's Wellington Street may be unrecognizable compared to what it looked like just three days ago, but the city's mayor says law enforcement efforts to clear the downtown core remain ongoing.
Putin to recognize Ukraine rebel regions shortly
Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign a decree recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities shortly, the Kremlin said, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a war.
Canada advises against non-essential travel to Belarus due to Russia-Ukraine tensions
Canadians are now being warned not to travel to Belarus due to 'the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine,' according to a new travel advisory.
Conservative senator MacDonald derides Ottawa residents in video
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and 'six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.'
191 arrests later, Ottawa police remove remaining 'Freedom Convoy' vehicles
After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.
Canadian study finds U.S. child marriages violate statutory rape laws in 14 states
A Canadian study examining how American children can legally marry at an earlier age than they can legally consent to sex found that child marriages violated statutory rape laws in 14 states.
Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
Doug Ford government could face court challenge over upcoming anti-blockade bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford could face a court challenge over promised legislation that would prevent demonstrators from blocking access to critical infrastructure, such as highways, border crossings and hospitals, according to a civil liberties advocate.
FULL LIST | What's open and closed on Family Day in Ontario?
Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means some businesses and services will be closed.
-
More COVID-19 measures lifted in Ontario long-term care homes
Residents at Ontario long-term care homes can now receive general visitors—as long as they are vaccinated—and take part in day programs.
Druh Farrell announces intention to run for Alberta NDP
A former Calgary councillor who did not seek re-election in the 2021 municipal election now has her sights set on provincial politics.
Early morning shooting in Forest Lawn sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for two suspects following a shooting in a southeast neighbourhood that sent a man to hospital.
'I just want my mum back,' daughter of missing Montreal woman desperate for help
Kirandeep Chumber says she's desperate to be reunited with her mother, Neena Chumber Rani, who was reported missing last Thursday.
-
WEATHER | Freezing rain, more snow expected for southwestern Quebec
As the City of Montreal launches its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.
-
More COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted in Quebec
More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.
How to spend Family Day long weekend in Edmonton
Here's how you can spend Family Day weekend in Edmonton.
-
Meet the Edmonton influencer trying to influence industry
Karly Polkosnik, a 25-year-old from Edmonton, Alta., sees herself as pushing boundaries as a young, Black, plus-sized social media influencer.
-
Man facing 11 hit-and-run charges after series of Fort Saskatchewan crashes
A man is facing 21 criminal charges in relation to a hit-and-run spree in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday.
One person killed when ambulance, snow plow collide near Wawa
One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Winter weather warning in effect for much of northeastern Ontario
Hazardous winter conditions are expected in several communities in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
Two people seriously hurt in snow machine collision in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police Service responded to a snow machine collision late Saturday that sent two people to hospital.
Truck convoy a 'contributing factor' in fatal Chatham-Kent collision: OPP
OPP say a recent truck convoy protest played a role in a fatal collision in Chatham-Kent.
-
Special Weather Statement in effect for region ahead of 'significant rainfall'
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for southern Ontario as “significant rainfall is expected.”
-
Family Day 2022: What's open and closed in London
Monday marks Family Day across the city, here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London.
Winnipeg experiencing one of its snowiest winters to date: Environment Canada
If Winnipeggers are feeling like this winter is far snowier than any in recent memory – they’re right.
-
NEW | Manitoba hockey player suspended after taunting opposing team with alleged racial gesture
A player with the Dauphin Kings has been suspended indefinitely by the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) after taunting a hockey team with an alleged racial gesture over the weekend.
Trudeau warns of 'real concerns' after police reclaim downtown Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning of 'real concerns' about the next few days as police being to reinstate normal life in Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Suspect wanted in sexual assault of sex trade worker
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say strangled and sexually assault a sex trade worker in Vanier.
-
Conservative senator MacDonald derides Ottawa residents in video
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and 'six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.'
WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.
3D-printed 'ghost guns' a growing concern for Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police have a new emerging threat to deal with when it comes to illegal firearms in the community.
Saskatoon garage fire caused by sparks igniting used rags: fire department
A garage fire Friday night in the 10 Block of Morris Drive started when sparks from a grinder ignited used rags, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
Speed, drugs, alcohol potential factors in crash on Granville Street: Vancouver police
Police in Vancouver are investigating a high-speed crash on Granville Street after a driver collided with another vehicle Monday morning.
-
2 women identified as double homicide victims in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver have confirmed that an incident investigated in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday was a double homicide.
-
Here's how cold it's expected to get in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this week: Environment Canada
Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are in for a cold week ahead, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing, a special weather statement says.
Regina celebrates Family Day in the cold
Regina has a full schedule of events lined up for this year’s Family Day.
-
Waskimo Winter Festival is back for this Family Day long weekend but with a new name
The Wascana Winter Festival is a family-focused outdoor event taking place Sunday Feb. 20 and Family Day Monday, Feb. 21.
B.C. government adding 602 nursing seats in a move to address skills gap
The British Columbia government is adding 602 new nursing seats to public post-secondary institutions in a move the B.C. Nurses' Union calls a “promising step” toward addressing a staffing crisis in health-care.
-
B.C. cancer survivor and fundraising icon Steve Fonyo dead at 56
Steve Fonyo, who survived boyhood cancer and became famous for fundraising efforts in the 1980s before falling from grace, has died.
Physician assistants could fill part of B.C.'s need for more doctors: advocates
The Canadian Association of Physician Assistants says a recent survey of its 800 members indicated 15 per cent want to work in B.C. It estimates that's enough physician assistants to supply about 90,000 people with a primary care provider.