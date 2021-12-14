Eggnog Panna Cotta Recipe
Makes 4 1/2 cup portions
Ingredients:
- 1 package of powdered gelatin
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 2 cups of eggnog
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
- A pinch of ground nutmeg
- A pinch of ground cinnamon
Directions:
- In a small dish, sprinkle the gelatin power over the cold water. Stir and leave it to sit for 4 minutes.
- In a small pot, combine the eggnog, sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Put the pot on medium and stir until the sugar dissolves. Let the eggnog heat until it starts to steam and looks like it might start to boil. Take the pot off the heat.
- Pour about a quarter of the eggnog mixture into the container with the gelatin. Stir then pour it back into the pot.
- Put the pot back on the heat and simmer for 2 minutes.
- Pour the eggnog mixture into four rocks glasses, cover loosely with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge four hours before serving.
- Serve with with shaved dark chocolate and dried cranberries or pistachio brittle.