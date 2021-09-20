Ingredients:

  • Ciabatta or sourdough bread
  • Olive oil and butter
  • Fig jam
  • Toasted pine nuts
  • Toasted pistachio
  • Goat cheese
  • Sliced radish
  • Chives
  • Parsley
  • Honey
  • Balsamic reduction
  • Salt, pepper

Directions:

  1. Toast your bread of choice in a pan or on a panini press with butter and olive oil.
  2. Spread fig preserves on toast and cut in points.
  3. Next top with your nuts, cheese, radish, herbs, salt and pepper.
  4. Drizzle honey and balsamic at the end.
  5. Enjoy with a fresh breakfast salad.