Fig and Pistachio Toast
Published Monday, September 20, 2021 2:37PM ADT
Ingredients:
- Ciabatta or sourdough bread
- Olive oil and butter
- Fig jam
- Toasted pine nuts
- Toasted pistachio
- Goat cheese
- Sliced radish
- Chives
- Parsley
- Honey
- Balsamic reduction
- Salt, pepper
Directions:
- Toast your bread of choice in a pan or on a panini press with butter and olive oil.
- Spread fig preserves on toast and cut in points.
- Next top with your nuts, cheese, radish, herbs, salt and pepper.
- Drizzle honey and balsamic at the end.
- Enjoy with a fresh breakfast salad.