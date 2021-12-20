Gingerbread Dip Recipe
Ingredients:
- 200G package of cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp fancy molasses
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup whipped topping
- Cookies, wafers and fruit, for serving
Directions:
- With a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese until smooth, about one minute.
- Add the powdered sugar, brown sugar, fancy molasses and spices.
- Mix until well combined.
- Fold in the whipped topping.
- Transfer dip to a serving bowl and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
- The dip pairs well with cookies, wafers and fresh fruit.