Goat Cheese Zucchini Pizza Boats
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 4 zucchinis
- Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
- 1 (15-oz [425-g]) log goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 cup (240 ml) store-bought organic marinara sauce, or more to taste
- ¼ cup (25 g) freshly grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
- ½ cup (30 g) chopped fresh Italian parsley
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C, or gas mark 6). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Slice your zucchinis lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds with a spoon until the zucchinis are hollow, then brush the edges with oil. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, and place them on the baking sheet.
- Divide the goat cheese in half, then spread a small amount from top to bottom of each zucchini. Spoon a few tablespoons of marinara sauce on top, then layer with the remaining goat cheese. Feel free to use more sauce if you find that the suggested serving size for the marinara isn’t enough.
- Place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with Parmesan (if using) and fresh parsley.