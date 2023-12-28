ATLANTIC
    • Gougères – Cheese Puffs

    Ingredients:

    • 1 cup of water
    • 3 oz (6 tbsp) of butter, salted or unsalted, cut into cubes
    • 1/2 tsp of salt
    • 1/8 tsp of freshly-ground black pepper
    • 1 cups of flour
    • 4 large eggs
    • 1/4 lb of grated Gruyere

    Directions:

    1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
    2. Heat the water, butter, salt, and pepper in a saucepan until the butter is melted.
    3. Dump in the flour all at once and stir vigorously until the mixture pulls away from the sides into a smooth ball. Turn the heat to as low as it will go and stir until a thin film forms on the bottom of the pot. Remove from heat and let rest two minutes to cool it down a bit. At this point, you can scrape the dough into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. If you don’t have a mixer, let it cool in the pan, stirring it a few times to let the heat escape.
    4. Add the eggs, one at a time, stirring quickly to make sure the eggs don’t curdle. The batter will first appear lumpy, but as you stir, it will smooth out.
    5. Add the grated cheese and stir until well-mixed.
    6. You can either use the dough right away, or you can refrigerate it until ready to use, up to one day.
    7. Scoop the dough into any size that you would like. They will puff to almost double their size. Brush with egg wash, then put the baking sheet in the oven.
    8. Bake for five minutes, then turn the oven down to 375 F. Bake for an additional 20 – 25 minutes, until golden brown on the top and the sides.
    9. When you remove them from the oven, immediately poke the side with a small sharp knife to release the steam from the inside. If the outside doesn’t feel crisp, return it to the oven for another five minutes.
    10. They are best served right away, but can be reheated in a 350 F oven.

