Gougères – Cheese Puffs
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of water
- 3 oz (6 tbsp) of butter, salted or unsalted, cut into cubes
- 1/2 tsp of salt
- 1/8 tsp of freshly-ground black pepper
- 1 cups of flour
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 lb of grated Gruyere
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Heat the water, butter, salt, and pepper in a saucepan until the butter is melted.
- Dump in the flour all at once and stir vigorously until the mixture pulls away from the sides into a smooth ball. Turn the heat to as low as it will go and stir until a thin film forms on the bottom of the pot. Remove from heat and let rest two minutes to cool it down a bit. At this point, you can scrape the dough into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. If you don’t have a mixer, let it cool in the pan, stirring it a few times to let the heat escape.
- Add the eggs, one at a time, stirring quickly to make sure the eggs don’t curdle. The batter will first appear lumpy, but as you stir, it will smooth out.
- Add the grated cheese and stir until well-mixed.
- You can either use the dough right away, or you can refrigerate it until ready to use, up to one day.
- Scoop the dough into any size that you would like. They will puff to almost double their size. Brush with egg wash, then put the baking sheet in the oven.
- Bake for five minutes, then turn the oven down to 375 F. Bake for an additional 20 – 25 minutes, until golden brown on the top and the sides.
- When you remove them from the oven, immediately poke the side with a small sharp knife to release the steam from the inside. If the outside doesn’t feel crisp, return it to the oven for another five minutes.
- They are best served right away, but can be reheated in a 350 F oven.
