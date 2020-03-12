Green Papaya Salad
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 3:58PM ADT Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 4:25PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 10 portions
Ingredients:
- 200 g Carrot-fine juliene
- 800 g Green Papaya-fine julienne
- 150 g Lotus Root-fine julienne
- 7g Salt
- 100g Spicy Dried Beef-shredded
- 60g Cashew Nut-roast and crushed
Nuoc Cham dressing
Ingredients:
5 g Garlic finely chopped
5 g Ginger finely chopped
60 ml Fish sauce
100 ml Rice Wine Vinegar
Sugar-to taste
To taste -Fresh Chili-finely chopped
400 ml Water
Lime juice- 1 lime
Coriander-chopped
Mint-finely chopped
30 ml Sweet Chili Sauce
Directions:
- Dissolve sugar in warm water then stir in vinegar.
- Add the chopped garlic, chili and ginger and allow to infuse.
- Finish with the remaining ingredients prior to serving.
- Lightly toss green papaya in salt and allow to sit 10 min.
- Rinse under cold water and squeeze out any excess moisture.
- Combine with carrot and lotus root in a large bowl.
- 30 minutes before serving mix in the Nuoc Cham dressing and garnish with cashew and dried beef.