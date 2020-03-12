HALIFAX -- Serves 10 portions

Ingredients:

  • 200 g Carrot-fine juliene
  • 800 g Green Papaya-fine julienne
  • 150 g Lotus Root-fine julienne
  • 7g Salt
  • 100g Spicy Dried Beef-shredded
  • 60g Cashew Nut-roast and crushed

Nuoc Cham dressing

Ingredients:

5 g Garlic finely chopped

5 g Ginger finely chopped

60 ml Fish sauce

100 ml Rice Wine Vinegar

Sugar-to taste

To taste -Fresh Chili-finely chopped

400 ml Water

Lime juice- 1 lime

Coriander-chopped

Mint-finely chopped

30 ml Sweet Chili Sauce

Directions:

  1. Dissolve sugar in warm water then stir in vinegar.
  2. Add the chopped garlic, chili and ginger and allow to infuse.
  3. Finish with the remaining ingredients prior to serving.
  4. Lightly toss green papaya in salt and allow to sit 10 min.
  5. Rinse under cold water and squeeze out any excess moisture.
  6. Combine with carrot and lotus root in a large bowl.
  7. 30 minutes before serving mix in the Nuoc Cham dressing and garnish with cashew and dried beef.