CML Kitchen

    • Ham Glaze and Ham Gravy

    Prep time 15 mins

    Bourbon Ham Glaze

    Ingredients:

    • 2 tbsp of bourbon or Canadian rye whiskey
    • 1 tbsp of maple syrup
    • 1 tbsp of brown sugar
    • 1 cup of orange juice
    • 1 tsp of orange zest
    • 1 tbsp of spicy mustard
    • ½ tsp of ground coriander
    • 1 cup of water as needed

    Instructions

    • Combine 2 tbsp bourbon, 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tbsp brown sugar, 1 cup orange juice, 1 tsp orange zest, 1 tbsp spicy mustard, ½ tsp ground coriander, and water in a saucepan.
    • Heat over medium heat until all ingredients are dissolved. Stir.
    • Use glaze to coat ham throughout cook

    Ham Gravy

    • Ham drippings
    • 2 tbsp of all purpose flour
    • 1 cup of chicken stock
    • 1 tbsp of Dijon mustard
    • 1 tsp of dried dill
    • 1 tsp of Maggi or soy sauce
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Gravy Browning – optional

    Instructions

    1. Remove cooked ham from pan.
    2. Heat ham drippings over medium heat stovetop.
    3. Meanwhile, mix 2 tbsp of flour and 1 cup of chicken stock thoroughly.
    4. Add 1 tbsp of Dijon mustard, 1 tsp of dried dill, and 1 tsp of Maggi sauce to ham drippings.
    5. Whisk in flour chicken stock mixture.
    6. Heat gravy and continue to whisk until desired texture. You can add more flour to thicken sauce.
    7. Taste before serving and season with salt and pepper to taste.
    8. Feel free to add gravy browning if you desire a darker gravy.
    9. Serve with ham and vegetables.
    10. Enjoy! 

