CML Kitchen

    • Healthy Apple Crisp

    A freshly baked apple crisp is pictured.

    Topping Ingredients:

    • 1 1/2 cups large flake oats
    • ½ cup whole wheat flour
    • 2 tsp cinnamon
    • 3 Tbsp maple syrup
    • 3 Tbsp melted butter

    Filling Ingredients:

    • 6 cups thinly sliced apples (about 6 apples)
    • 1 Tbsp lemon juice
    • 2 Tbsp cornstarch
    • 1 tsp cinnamon
    • ½ tsp nutmeg

    Optional:

    • Add ½ cup walnuts or pecans to the topping
    • Also could add ½ cup cranberries to the filling, you can mix up the variety of apples or even add some different fruit like pears.

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 350 F and coat an 8 x 8 inch pan with cooking spray.
    2. Prepare the topping by mixing all ingredients together and set aside.
    3. Prepare the filling by mixing all ingredients together.
    4. Put the filling in the pan, press down with a spoon. Sprinkle the topping evenly over the filling.
    5. Bake at 350 F for 1 hour.

