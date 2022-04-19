Healthy Chocolate Treats Recipe

Yogurt Chocolate Bark

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's hopeless performance on environment is not unique

We have a prime minister who, now in his seventh year in office, has been a total failure when it comes to meeting our international obligations to fight climate change. He knows the secret handshake, attends international conferences, says all the right things, then approves mammoth new petroleum projects like the Bay du Nord offshore oil scheme, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

