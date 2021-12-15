Holiday Eggs Recipe
Prep time 15 mins
Total time 20 mins
Ingredients Per Person:
- 1 Egg Soft Boiled
- 2 Cups Water
- 1 Cup Flour
- 1 Egg
- 2 tbsp leftover stuffing
- 1 Cup Bread Crumbs
- 250 gm Bread Crumbs
- Salt and Pepper
- 500 ml Vegetable or Cooking Oil
- Plastic Wrap
- Optional – leftover cranberry sauce, leftover fried ham, leftover fried potatoes, Atlantic Mustard Mill mustard
Directions:
- Bring 2 cups of water to a boil.
- Add egg and cook for 7 minutes on high boil.
- Remove egg from boiling pot and place in ice water.
- Peel cooked egg.
- Heat 500 ml of vegetable oil in heavy bottom pot or Dutch oven to medium high heat
- Meanwhile, place 1 cup of breadcrumbs, 1 cup of flour, and whisked raw egg with teaspoon of water in three separate shallow bowls.
- Spread out plastic wrap on flat surface and flatten 2 tbsp of stuffing on surface.
- Place boiled egg on stuffing and wrap plastic wrap around egg ensuring entire egg is covered with stuffing.
- Coat stuffing egg with flour, followed by egg, then coat in breadcrumbs.
- Carefully lower coated egg into hot oil and fry until crispy on all sides. Be careful not to burn your breadcrumbs.
- Remove from oil and serve with leftover cranberry sauce, Atlantic Mustard Mill mustard, fried leftover ham, and fried leftover potatoes.